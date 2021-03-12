expand
Ad Spot
Contests
Subscribe
Submit
Submit a news tip
Submit a Classified Ad
Submit an Event
Submit a Wedding Announcement
Submit an Engagement Announcement
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Shop Local
Special Sections
Lifestyle
Calendar
March 12, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Classifieds
Texas Press
Contests
Published 1:23 pm Friday, March 12, 2021
Print Article
Latest Obits
Linda Ann Font Lawson
Mr. Robert Andre Achee
David Lee Trumble
Baby Evionn Zardae Zeno
Addie “Annette” Rodrigue
Latest Sports
Bobcat boys, Vidor girls win Pirate Relays; results
Bobcats snare a pair of wins at Silsbee tourney
Bears split a pair at tournament
Cardinals nab two wins at Jasper Tournament
BC’s Castillo makes TABC 4A All-Region III Team; boys and girls local listed as well
Latest Opinion
OP-ED: Health insurance is unattainable for too many Texans
OP-ED: Let’s be clear: ‘For the People Act’ will benefit leftist politicians, not the people
OP-ED: From the Mayor of Orange – Focus for the city
OP-ED: THE IDLE AMERICAN: When metal grows weary
OP-ED: Billions states don’t need, Lush leave for fed workers: Dems’ COVID relief is a mess
Crime
Man arrested in Newton County for delivery of controlled substance
Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21
Orange Police Beat 3.10.21
Orange Police Beat 3.9.21
Beaumont woman loses $1900 to gift card scammers
Education
Orangefield HS UIL Academic Team Competes in Midway HS Virtual Invitational Meet
OHS Sophisticats Bring Home Awards
Bridge City Elementary 2020-2021 All A Honor Roll for MP 4
Terry Harris named to Abilene Christian University’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List
Masks remain in place for Orangefield ISD
Business
The Columbanus Story
Top Deck, Inc. partners with our community
Beaumont woman loses $1900 to gift card scammers
Brown Hearing Centers continues providing great service
Even 2020 could not stop the Pink Rooster
Entertainment
Acadia Parish Tourist Commission loves attracting visitors
Exhibit telling the stories of Black Women will open at AMSET in spring
Dirty Dancing brings iconic songs, storyline
Orange CVB hosts FRIDAY NIGHT REELS
AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction
Lifestyle
Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser
Advanced Theological Training
Today is March 12
Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available
Today is March 11
Calendar of Events
Submit an event to the Calendar
Business
The Columbanus Story
Lifestyle
Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser
News
LC-M Education Foundation gives over $36,000 in grants
Lifestyle
Today is March 12
Local
NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.11.21
Lifestyle
Fishing Tournament Vendor applications available
Business
Top Deck, Inc. partners with our community
Lifestyle
Today is March 11
Education
Orangefield HS UIL Academic Team Competes in Midway HS Virtual Invitational Meet
Education
OHS Sophisticats Bring Home Awards
Local
Walk In Vaccine Clinic for Seniors
Lifestyle
COVID Vaccine Awareness
High School Sports
LC-M soccer units sweep Bridge City
High School Sports
SE Texas high school track leaders
Lifestyle
Today is March 10
Local
New policies put in place as mask mandate lifts
Local
One step closer to a hospital
Home and Garden
OrangeYouBold: Repurposing a project can be simple
Local Events
Community Briefs 3.10.21
Local
Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans
Business
Beaumont woman loses $1900 to gift card scammers
Local Events
Bassmaster Elite back on for April
Bridge City
Bridge City Elementary 2020-2021 All A Honor Roll for MP 4
News
Senator Bryan Hughes files The Freedom From Censorship Act
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Lifestyle
Health
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Orange Leader