Faith Calendar 11.27.21

A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience

“A Holly Jolly Christmas Experience” is set for Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist – Orange located at 7637 MLK, Jr. Dr. in Orange. The cost is $10 for adults (7th Grade and up) and $5 for children (4 years thru 6th Grade). What you will enjoy with Jared and Maegan is well-worth the ticket. But the night is just getting started. Following the amazing time inside, we will then move outside to a night of Christmas activities including delicious Hot Chocolate, S’mores, Christmas movies on the giant outdoor screen and lots more. You can decorate Christmas ornaments and enjoy a Live Nativity Scene all while hearing your favorite songs sung by Christmas Carolers.

Tickets are on sale now at fbco.org and at the church Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. -Noon.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

GriefShare support group

Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare. Our group is led by caring people who have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been the same. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet at Restoration Church, 3212 Concord Suite E, Concord Plaza, Orange, on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. or at Community Church, 3400 MLK Drive, Orange, on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Kids Can Complete Their Bucket Lists

Summer Bible Bucket for 5th Graders is under way at North Orange Baptist Church. “We want to get our kids into the Word this summer and stay connected to God in a fun and exciting way,” said Sheryl Kinder.

The Bible Bucket is filled with several fun things for kids to do on summer vacation while they are also seeking God. Kids who complete their Bucket List can bring it back at the end of the summer for a special prize.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.