Orange Police Beat 11.19-11.23.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 19 – November 23, 2021:

Friday, Nov. 19

Sexual assault reported

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62

Assist other agency at the 1500 block of 37 th Street

Street Theft at the 2900 block of Enner Road

Theft at the 3300 block of Montrose Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the feeder road.

Warrant at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Saturday, Nov. 20

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1800 block of Main Ave

Public intoxication at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Threats at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave

Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, Nov. 21

Assault at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road

Assault at the 2900 block of Byley Blvd

Theft at Pine Needle and Allie Payne

Damaged property at Locke at Greenway 2

Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Azalea Street

Assault on Cove Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and MLK

Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Nov. 22

Theft at the 400 block of Pine Ave

Forgery at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road

Warrant at the 200 block of Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes

Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Theft at the 900 block of Allie Payne Road

Damaged property at the 1400 block of Bassett Street

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 2600 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department