Leslie’s Place named Business of the Month

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce awarded Leslie’s Place restaurant with its Business of the Month award for the month of July 2021. The actual presentation took place in November at the restaurant on Texas Avenue.

Pictured here (left to right) are Chamber Ambassador Patrick Brekel with Mosquito Joe, Life Ambassador Beth Arnold with Wellspring Credit Union, Ambassador Trista Leonard with MCT Credit Union, Telisa Derosier and Life Ambassador J David Derosier with OhainWEB.com, Leslie Rider and Myisha Villaneuve of Leslie’s Place, and 2021 Chamber President Rani Dillow with Westin Mortgage.

Leslie Rider, owner of Leslie’s Place, said, “We are honored to be a part of the Bridge City community, and I look forward to being more involved. We want to be the local diner, gossip shop, hangout, and coffee shop. Think of the TV show Cheers, ‘Where everybody knows your name’. We don’t serve alcohol, but our patrons are welcomed to BYOB. Breakfast is served all day.”