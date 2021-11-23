Turnovers prove costly in Lady Bobcats loss to Jasper

ORANGEFIELD – Too many turnovers, especially in the middle two quarters, proved to be too costly for the Orangefield Bobcats Tuesday as they fell to the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 47-31 at Bobcat Gym.

The Lady Bulldogs forced the Lady Bobcats (6-3) into 30 turnovers, with 21 of them coming in the second and third quarters and Jasper got a big game from post Jakayla Brown.

Brown finished with 21 points and five rebounds for Jasper while teammate Ty’Erica McQueen chipped in with 13 points and seven boards.

The game was tied at 8-8 after the first quarter but Jasper went on a 12-6 in the second period and 11-6 in the third to pull away.

Jolie Ponfick led the Lady Bobcats with nine points. Madison Greenway had six points and five rebounds. Harleigh Rawls and Jacelyn Newman each had four points and four boards while Kenadie Dubois also had four points and Greenlea Oldham had five rebounds.

Jasper finished with a 30-22 rebounding edge. Alasia Johnson added six points and five boards for the Lady Bulldogs while Ty-Tiauna McQueen contributed six rebounds.

Jasper finished with 19 turnovers and went 20-of-32 from the free-throw line while Orangefield wasjust 9-of-22 from the line.

The Lady Bobcats competed in the Nederland Tournament and went 5-1.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Beaumont Kelly 43-27 Thursday and fell to Beaumont West Brook 39-23.

Against Kelly, Harleigh Rawls had 11 points while Greenlea Oldham had 10 and Madison Greenway eight. Rawls led the Lady Bobcats against West Brook, scoring 10 points while Oldham contributed seven.

On Friday the Lady Bobcats defeated Port Neches-Groves 41-24. Oldham had 12 points while Greenway had eight points with Rawls and Jolie Ponfick scoring seven apiece. They also took down Liberty 45-37. Ponfick pumped in 15 points while Rawls had seven and Jacelyn Newman five.

On Saturday, the Lady Bobcats defeated East Chambers 40-10 and also downed Hamshire-Fannett. Oldham had 12 points and Rawls 11 against East Chambers and in the win over Hamshire-Fannett Rawls had 15 points and Oldham 10.