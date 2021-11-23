Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.15-11.19.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 15 – November 19, 2021:

Andrew M. Hollingsworth and Kennedi A. Manuel

Robert W. Reagor, Jr. and Makayla S. Simmons

Dexter J. Allen and Amy T. Howard

Alexander T. Beckham and Julie M. Denson

Colton G. Bates and Ciara R. Crooks

Matthew S. Lawson and Tiffany A. Lambert

Cory L. Lillard and Michaela C. Diamond

Jacques E. Ramirez and Sierra N. Haygood

Terry L. Hale and Brianna K. Stephens

Christopher T. Ecosta and Maren J. Menard

Logan M. Tingler and Mikala R. LeClare

Donald J. Allbright and Josie L. Baker