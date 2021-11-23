expand
November 25, 2021

More candidates have filed for the Republican Primary ballot

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Orange County Republican Chairman Leo LaBauve III announced five more candidates have filed for a place on the Republican Primary ballot.

Those who have filed as of this time are:

 

County Judge

John Gothia*

 

Commissioners Precinct 2

Shawn Hare

Matt Chandler

Chris Sowell

Jude Graffagnino

Robert Lunsford

 

Commissioners Precinct 4

Robert Viator*

 

District Court Judge of the 260th court

Steve Parkhurst*

 

County Court of Law

Judge Mandy White-Rogers*

 

County Clerk

Brandy Robertson*

 

County Treasurer

Christy Khoury*

 

District Court

Anne Gerity Reed

 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Hershel Stagner*

 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Chad Jenkins*

 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Joy Dubose Simonton*

Candice Conroy Steele

 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Rodney Price*

 

Orange County Republican Party Chair

Leo LaBauve III

 

* Incumbent

