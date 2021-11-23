More candidates have filed for the Republican Primary ballot
Orange County Republican Chairman Leo LaBauve III announced five more candidates have filed for a place on the Republican Primary ballot.
Those who have filed as of this time are:
County Judge
John Gothia*
Commissioners Precinct 2
Shawn Hare
Matt Chandler
Chris Sowell
Jude Graffagnino
Robert Lunsford
Commissioners Precinct 4
Robert Viator*
District Court Judge of the 260th court
Steve Parkhurst*
County Court of Law
Judge Mandy White-Rogers*
County Clerk
Brandy Robertson*
County Treasurer
Christy Khoury*
District Court
Anne Gerity Reed
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Hershel Stagner*
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Chad Jenkins*
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Joy Dubose Simonton*
Candice Conroy Steele
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Rodney Price*
Orange County Republican Party Chair
Leo LaBauve III
* Incumbent