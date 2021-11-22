Mustangs set to face Bellville, a look at the Brahmas

West Orange-Stark has passed with flying colors in their first two playoff games this season, including a 20-7 win over rival Jasper last week in the Class 4A Region III Division II area round.

The task will get much taller for the Mustangs (10-1) and long-time head coach Cornel Thompson this week when they face the Bellville Brahmas (12-0) in the 4A Region III Division II Semifinals at Randall Reed Stadium Friday at 6 p.m.

This will mark the fourth meeting between the two squads in the playoffs since 2015. The Mustangs own the series 3-0 with wins in 2015 (42-3) and 2016 (49-7) on their way to two straight Class 4A Division II State Championship trophies, along with a 24-14 victory in 2019.

This Bellville team, by far, will be the toughest Brahmas team the Mustangs have lined up against.

Bellville defeated Rusk 41-20 in the area round last week after downing Orangefield 62-14 in bidistrict.

Here is some information about the Bellville Brahmas and what the Mustangs will be facing:

The Brahmas are the District 12-4A Division I champions.

They have outscored their opponents 611-116 for the season, averaging 50.9 points a game while allowing just 9.7. They went 5-0 in district play, outscoring their opponents 247-17.

Bellville is producing 433.8 yards a game, including 377.7 yards a game with their vaunted Slot-T and Wing-T offense.

They have a pair of superb three-year starters in the backfield in running backs Richard Reese and Robert Briggs.

Reese, a Baylor University committ, has zipped for 2,174 yards and 34 touchdowns on just 194 carries, averaging 11.2 yards a carry while Briggs has darted for 1,366 yards and 22 TDs on just 117 carries, averaging 11.7 yards a carry. Briggs is a scary receiver out of the backfield with 19 catches for 471 yards and seven scores.

Sam Hranicky (79-485-4) and Tanner Knode (44-279-4) also see time toting the leather.

The Brahmas don’t throw the ball a lot. Quarterbacks Reid McCann and Jake Lischka have combined to complete 32-of-64 passes for 673 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions.

The WO-S-Bellville winner will face either China Spring (12-0) or Carthage (11-0) in the 4A Region III Division II Finals next week.

* * *

BELLVILLE (12-0)

Bellville 49, Giddings 0

Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26

Bellville 48, Stafford 26

Bellville 67, Rockdale 7

Bellville 56, West Columbia 6

Bellville 72, Wharton 0

Bellville 42, Sealy 7

Bellville 42, Brookshire-Royal 0

Bellville 35, La Marque 0

Bellville 56, Sweeny 10

Bellville 62, Orangefield 14

Bellville 41, Rusk 20