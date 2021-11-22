Battlin’ Bears set for El Campo, a look at the Ricebirds

It’s been an amazing season so far for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears as they nailed down their 10th victory of the season with a 42-21 victory over the West Columbia Roughnecks in the area round of the Class 4A Region III Division I playoffs.

Now the Bears (10-2) and first-year coach Eric Peevey will look to slow down the potent El Campo Ricebirds (11-1) in the 4A Region III Division I Regional Semifinals Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. in Conroe.

The Ricebirds defeated Lindale, which made the 4A Division I State Championship game last season, 56-42 last week.

Here is some information about the El Campo Ricebirds and what the Bears will be facing:

The Ricebirds are the District 12-4A Division I champions.

They have outscored their opponents 641-336 for the season, averaging 53.4 points a game while allowing 28.0. They went 5-0 in district play, outscoring their opponents 275-138.

El Campo is churning out 517.3 yards a game, a whopping 443.9 yards a game on the ground.

They are definitely led by junior running back Rueben Owens, who has verbally committed to the University of Texas. Owens has gobbled up an amazing 2,787 yards and 43 touchdowns on just 217 carries, averaging 12.8 yards a carry. He is also the team’s leading receiver with 14 catches for 246 yards and two TDs.

Senior running back Johntre Davis runs with authority as well as he has zipped for 1,282 yards and 17 TDs on just 126 totes, averaging 10.2 yards a carry.

Dekorcyes Word has 393 yards and five TDs on 20 carries, averaging 19.7 yards a carry and has 10 receptions for 298 yards and three TDs. Stephen Norman has 396 yards and seven TDs on 58 carries.

The Ricebirds do not throw the ball a lot. Quarterback Isaiah Anderson has completed 29-of-56 passes for 629 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions and he has rushed for 162 yards and a TD on 25 carries.

The winner of the LC-M-El Campo game will face either Kilgore (11-1) or Tyler Chapel Hill (9-3) in the 4A Region III Division I Finals next week.

* * *

EL CAMPO (11-1)

El Campo 56, Gonzales 34

Fulshear 38, El Campo 17

El Campo 49, Calhoun 35

El Campo 70, Wharton 21

El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10

El Campo 49, Stafford 7

El Campo 69, Brazosport 47

El Campo 38, Bay City 21

El Campo 63, West Columbia 42

El Campo 56, Needville 21

El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18

El Campo 56, Lindale 42