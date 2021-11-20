Orange Police Beat 11.12-11.18.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 12 – November 18, 2021:

Friday, Nov. 12

Stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive

Sexual offense reported.

Theft at the 4700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK Jr Drive and Strickland

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 8 th

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Warrant at the 1500 block of Inwood Drive

Saturday, Nov. 13

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West Freeway

Stolen vehicle ta the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Assault at the 300 block of Dewey Ave

Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on south service road at State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87

Follow up investigation at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Simmons Drive

Sunday, Nov. 14

Assault at the 600 block of Lilac Street

Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1500 block of Park Ave

Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Homicide at the 1300 block of West John Ave

Burglary on Childers Drive

Monday, Nov 15

Burglary at the 4000 block of Tulane Road

Robbery at the 1200 block pf 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 1600 block of West Curtis Ave

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Trespassing at the 1800 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Theft at the 2200 block of Gloria Drive

Warrant at Burton and 3 rd

Burglary at the 300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

Theft at the 1100 block of 9 th Street

Street Assault at the 3800 block of Cochran Street

Obstructing police at the 1100 block of Burton Ave

Runaway at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Reckless driver at the 4400 block of West Brown Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Warrant at Ridgemont Park

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive

Assault at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive

Theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Forgery of checks at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green and 10 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and Elk Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 westbound and State Hwy. 62

Thursday, Nov. 18

Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 1900 block of Ada Drive

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department