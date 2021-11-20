County Commissioner candidate Shawn Hare to host Coffee with the Candidate benefiting Toy Coffee

To The Leader

Shawn Hare, candidate for Orange County Commissioner Precinct 2, will host a coffee-with-the-candidate event benefiting the Service League of Orange’s annual Toy Coffee event on November 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Old Orange Café.

“This will be the first of many opportunities for me to visit with my neighbors,” Hare said. “I intend to be a working commissioner, so I need to keep my feet on the pavement and hear what’s important to them. I need to know more about concerns shared by the people of precinct 2 and their families; I intend to find real solutions for the unique challenges we face.” Hare said.

As a local cattle rancher, Hare noted that he is particularly aware of many challenges that should be addressed in the future.

“I’ve actually had to dig a new drainage system myself to help avoid flooding and keep our cows from contracting parasites, but I know that drainage isn’t the only issue we are dealing with in Precinct 2,” he said.

The Toy Coffee, which is managed by The Service League of Orange, is an annual event that provides toys to the children of Orange County who may not otherwise receive gifts on Christmas morning. This year’s event will be hosted by City Councilman Paul Burch at his home at 703 North St. on December 2.

“I think it’s a great thing that Shawn is incorporating the Toy Coffee in his Coffee with the Candidate event,” Burch said. “His event gives us a jump start on collecting toy donations this season and will help make sure that Santa brings toys to all the children in our community this year.”

Hare said, “We are asking that those who want to participate bring a new unwrapped toy to be donated to the Toy Coffee. For kids, Christmas really is the best day of the year. I’m glad that I can use this opportunity to get to know more of my neighbors while also helping to bring a little Christmas joy to the kids in our county.”

Regarding Hare’s candidacy for County Commissioner, Kent Hutchinson, owner of C.J. Baxter Group, LLC, said that he has no reservations about supporting Hare’s bid for office.

“Leadership is about vision and relationships – and Shawn is committed to working with the other commissioners to promote economic development and prosperity for Orange County; as well as work with other entities to improve our local road and drainage infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner,” Hutchinson said.

Shawn Hare, a fifth-generation Orange resident comes from a long line of community-oriented farmers and ranchers. Hare served under Senator Arlen Specter (R) in Washington D.C. in 1994-1995. Hare is an active member of the Press Club of Southeast Texas, the Texas Cattleman’s Association, and the American Angus Association. He is the owner of BAR HE Ranches and Shawn Hare Events and Design.