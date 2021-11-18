Orange Police Beat 10.29-11.4.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 29 – November 4, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 29

Warrant at 10 th and Burton

and Burton Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Camelia

Follow up investigation at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Warrant at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive

Assault at the 1200 block of Bear Path Drive

Saturday, Oct. 30

Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at Old Hwy. 90 and Lindenwood

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 1400 block of South Hart Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Lutcher

Sunday, Oct. 31

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 500 block of 14 th Street

Street Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 874 mile marker

Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Nov. 1

Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Shoplifting at the 5700 block of 16 th Street

Street Sexual assault reported in Orange

Weapons offense at 8 th and Cordrey

and Cordrey Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Link

and Link Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Obstructing police at Bob Hall and South Lutcher

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Assist other agency at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2200 block of Westway

Theft at the 2700 block of Eddleman Road

Warrant at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive

Damaged property at the 100 block of Cherry Ave

Assault at the 600 block of Burton

Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive

Thursday, Nov. 4

Hit and run at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne and State Hwy. 87

Runaway at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 1300 block of Sholars Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department