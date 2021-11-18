NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11.18.21

Cool and dry weather is expected tonight through Saturday. Patchy frost is possible in parts of central Louisiana and east Texas Friday morning and Saturday morning.

A cold front passage on Sunday will bring a small chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Cool and dry weather is expected Monday and Tuesday. Patchy frost is possible in parts of central Louisiana and east Texas on Tuesday morning.

Another cold front passage is expected on Thanksgiving Day. This system will need to be monitored for potential strong or severe storms.