November 18, 2021

Interstate 10 eastbound closed, westbound has one lane open in Jefferson County

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:01 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 10 at Boyt Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound and drove into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head on.

I-10 eastbound is currently blocked. I-10 westbound has one lane open for travel.

Motorists should expect delays.

The investigation is ongoing, additional information will be released as it becomes available.

