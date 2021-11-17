OrangeYouBold: Celebrating Friendsgiving this year

Hello beautiful people. It’s almost turkey time.

The year is rapidly approaching its end and it is truly the most wonderful time of the year.

A new tradition has developed over the last few years called Friendsgiving. What is it? Where did it come from? Why did it take off? Friendsgiving is a combination of the word “friend” and “thanksgiving” that means a large meal eaten with friends during this season.

It is an informal word that appeared around 2007. We set aside time for family on Thanksgiving, but sometimes long to spend time with friends who are home for the holiday as well.

The perfect opportunity is presented for a Friendsgiving.

I decided to throw a Friendsgiving this year for my daughter and a group of her friends from dance. They have been dancing together since they were little, and this is a great tradition to start with them in high school. I hope they continue to have these gatherings throughout their lives.

My daughter had the idea for food, and every attendee is to bring a dish that starts with the letter of their first name. I will provide a main dish and each girl will have a shirt made by me.

I also created a digital invitation for the girls to share.

We will plan for a craft and some type of keepsake to remember this first Friendsgiving.

I would highly suggest a theme for fun and check Etsy for decorations and party favors.

The girls will have the chance to say why they are thankful for each other.

Family is important and so are our friends. Make time for those special people in your life and let them know how much you love them. You still have time to create this holiday.

Love your people boldly.

OrangeYouBold…Yes I am.