Orange Police Beat 10.22-10.28.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 22 – October 28, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 22

Burglary at the 800 block of Strickland Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of North Lutcher

Assault at the 6400 block of Armitage

Saturday, Oct. 23

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 9 th Street

Street Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4500 block of Tulane Road

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 1023 block of 37th Street

Sunday, Oct. 24

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 877 eastbound mile marker on Interstate 10

Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive

Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Monday, Oct. 25

Weapons offense at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave

Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive

Warrant at the 100 block of Bluebonnet Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 87

Missing person at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87

Weapons offense at 20th and Sunset

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Warrant on Putnam Ave.

Vehicle in the ditch at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62

Robbery on Cove Drive

Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave

Warrant at the 2000 block of Link Ave

Possession of stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Marker Road 1442

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Warrant at 8 th and John

and John Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Assault at the 200 block of 10 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Street

Warrant at the 2900 block of Sabine Ave

Burglary at the 2100 block of Monterrey Drive

Fatal traffic collision at the 7600 block of MLK Jr Drive

Thursday, Oct. 28

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Interstate 10 eastbound South service road.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department