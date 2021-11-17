OC Republicans announce filings for 2022 Election

To The Leader

The first day to file for the Republican Primary was November 13, 2021 and filing will be open through December 13, 2021. We are very excited to have some great conservative candidates running on the Republican ballot this cycle.

“Republicans are about less government, more freedom, and economic prosperity in Orange County”, said Chairman Leo LaBauve III.

Below are the candidates that have filed for a place on the Republican Primary ballot so far: County Judge: Incumbent- John Gothia

Commissioners Precinct 2: Shawn Hare; Matt Chandler; and Chris Sowell

Commissioners Precinct 4: Incumbent- Robert Viator

District Court Judge of the 260th court: Incumbent- Steve Parkhurst

County Clerk: Incumbent- Brandy Robertson

County Treasurer: Incumbent- Christy Khoury

District Court: Anne Gerity Reed

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2: Incumbent- Chad Jenkins

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3: Incumbent- Joy Bubose Simonton ; and Challenger Candice Conroy Steele

Orange County Republican Party Chair: Incumbent – Leo LaBauve III