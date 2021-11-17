Mayor recognizes WOS M3 Band

West Orange Stark High School Band Director Mr. Gladney and the entire West Orange Stark M3 Band were recognized by Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr on Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. The band performed at Langston University in Oklahoma at halftime on Saturday.

“During the summer, I told them they would be special,” Gladney said. “They have already exceeded my expectations.”

Band members received a total of $450,000 in scholarships.

“I have heard about the awards and how you have done at competitions,” Mayor Larry Spears said. “You not only showed up, you showed out. That is why I am here to recognize you today. You are setting an example for others to follow. This is only the beginnings of the great things for you to experience.”

Spears added that the band should continue to break the mold.

“Today is M3 Band Day,” Spears said.