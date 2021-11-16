Today is November 16

Drone Safety Week

Drones continue to attract hobbyists across the world. In mid-2017, 8 percent of Americans said they owned a drone, and nearly 60 percent had seen one in action, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Businesses also rely on drones in various applications. Camera-equipped aerial devices can provide bird’s-eye views of real estate for sale or college campuses for promotional purposes, as well as topography assessments prior to construction. When the FAA opened a new drone registration system on December 21, 2015, more than 181,000 drones were registered within a month. The database continues to grow and help prevent potentially dangerous incidents involving drones flying in restricted air space, among other issues.

Flying drones where they shouldn’t be is just one potential pitfall of drone use. Beginners may need a crash course in safety before they take their devices to the sky. The following are some tips to help people become competent drone operators.

· Upon receiving a drone, register it with the FAA through the Unmanned Aircraft Registration system if it weighs more than .55 grams and less than 55 pounds. Registration costs $5.

· Read the drone manual first before operating the device. Doing so will help you become familiar with the drone’s specific features.

· Master the controls by taking the drone out in a wide open and safe space or use flight simulators if the drone comes equipped with them. Drone usage requires practice and expertise comes with repetition and mastery of each button and function.

· Familiarize yourself with restricted areas. Any national or state park is off limits to drone use, according to The National Park Service. This also applies to the many seashores and other sites run by the NPS. The regulations evolve, so it pays to stay up-to-date regarding where drones can be used.

· Know drone laws where you live, as many states have drone laws in place.

· Focus your attention on the drone and try to avoid distractions. Having too many people around while you’re flying the drone may be distracting, so avoid flying one near crowds.

· Keep the drone in sight so that you’ll be better able to see potential hazards or obstacles.

· Windy days are some of the most difficult conditions in which to fly a drone. Avoid windy days, particularly if you are a novice.

· Accidents will happen as you get to know the drone. Keep spare parts on hand to make repairs as necessary.

Drones are popular among professionals and hobbyists alike. Learning to operate the drones in a safe and effective manner can ensure greater success.