November 17, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.8-11.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 8 – November 12, 2021:

Ryan M. Anderson and Kristy D. Kramer

Jacob W. Dalton and Lauren P. Ledoux

James R. Dickson, Jr. and Tammy M. Kelley

Joshua L. Battles and Chatana D. Thibodeaux

Chet R. Menefee and Heather M. Dyson

Adrian D. Sipsey and Marisol Guerra

Tramaine D. Collins and Britney D. Brown

Kyle J. Mouton and Jessica D. Baddogor

Jeremy J. Bodine and Glenda N. Goodwin

 

 

