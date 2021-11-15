Police investigate Sunday night shooting

PRESS RELEASE — On Sunday November 14, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W John in reference to several shots being fired and a possible victim.

Officers began to arrive on scene at 8:47 p.m. and located a black, four door, passenger car that was stopped in a ditch. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes on the driver side. Officers checked the vehicle to find a single black male victim deceased in the driver seat.

The investigation is ongoing.