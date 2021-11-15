National gas prices decline for first time in months

As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months.

As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.23/g higher than a year ago.

“While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday,” De Haan said.

“However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released Tuesday, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.59/g today while the most expensive is $3.89/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today.

The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.08/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

• San Antonio – $2.87/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91/g.

• Austin – $2.95/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 15, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 15, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 15, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

November 15, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 15, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

November 15, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

November 15, 2014: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

November 15, 2013: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 15, 2012: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 15, 2011: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)