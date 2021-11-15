expand
November 17, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

Mauriceville Elementary has Thanksgiving Food Drive

By Van Wade

Published 9:20 am Monday, November 15, 2021

Mauriceville Elementary held their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive last week. Students and staff collected enough food to help 17 families in the Mauriceville community! The remainder of the food items will be donated to a local church. Pictured are the MVE Student Council officers:

President-Brooklyn Childress
Vice-President- Jude Abrego
Secretary = Victoria Rodriquez
Treasurer – Brylie Jones
Historian – Gracelyn Davis
Parliamentarian – Mary Leffew
Head Senator Noah West
Senators: Karah Frederick, Cameron Knott

