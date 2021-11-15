Mauriceville Elementary has Thanksgiving Food Drive

Mauriceville Elementary held their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive last week. Students and staff collected enough food to help 17 families in the Mauriceville community! The remainder of the food items will be donated to a local church. Pictured are the MVE Student Council officers:

President-Brooklyn Childress

Vice-President- Jude Abrego

Secretary = Victoria Rodriquez

Treasurer – Brylie Jones

Historian – Gracelyn Davis

Parliamentarian – Mary Leffew

Head Senator Noah West

Senators: Karah Frederick, Cameron Knott