Lady Cardinal Carpenter signs with Sam Houston State
It was a tremendous day for Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter as she signed an NCAA Division I track scholarship to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Carpenter has a long list of achievements, not only on the track and volleyball but in the classroom as well.
Here is a list of her accomplishments:
4 yr Varsity Track & Academic All District
MVP for 7th, 8th, 9th, & 11th (10th grade Covid)
9th grade – District, Area, Regional champ & state qualifier for High Jump; 2nd place District & Area & Regional Qualifier for 100H
10th grade – Covid cut season short (was leading area in High Jump, 100H & 2nd in Triple & Long Jump)
11th grade – High Point Girl & overall High Point for District 22-4A
District Champion for 100H, Long Jump & Triple Jump; 3rd place 4×1 relay & High Jump
Area qualifier for 5 events. Regional qualifier for 100H, Long Jump & Triple Jump; 4th place Triple Jump
Honor Roll student with 4.1 GPA. 2 time All District Volleyball & 4x NCA All American cheerleader