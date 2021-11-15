Boys hoops gets into high gear this week

The girls got things going on the courts this past week and this week it’s the boys turn as the 2021-22 boys basketball season cranks up after a few games were played over the weekend.

All of our local Orange County teams have great schedules and great tournaments to participate in before the District 22-4A campaigns start.

Two local tournaments of interest will be the Orangefield Bobcats hosting their tournament Dec. 9-11 and the LC-M Bears hosting their holiday tournament Dec. 30-31.

Games to crank up this week will be LC-M hosting PN-G Tuesday, WO-S welcoming in Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday, Bridge City visits Nederland Tuesday and Orangefield heads to PN-G on Friday.

Here are the 2021-2022 boys hoop schedules:

LC-M BOYS

Nov. 16: PN-G

Nov. 19: at Kelly

Nov. 22: at PA Memorial

Nov. 23: at Splendora

Nov. 29: Nederland

Dec. 2-4: at Aransas Pass Tournament

Dec. 7: at Huffman

Dec. 9-11: at H-J Hoops Marathon

Dec. 17: at Lumberton*

Dec. 20: at Houston Yates

Dec. 21: Jasper

Dec. 28: at Houston Wheatley

Dec. 30-31: LC-M Classic

Jan. 4: WO-S*

Jan. 11: at Vidor*

Jan. 14: Orangefield*

Jan. 18: at Silsbee*

Jan. 21: Bridge City*

Jan. 25: Lumberton*

Jan. 28: at WO-S*

Feb. 4: Vidor*

Feb. 8: at Orangefield*

Feb. 11: Silsbee*

Feb. 15: at Bridge City*

* * *

WO-S BOYS

Nov. 16: Hamshire-Fannett

Nov. 20: Shepherd

Nov. 27: Kountze

Nov. 30: at Huffman

Dec. 2-4: at Nederland Tournament

Dec. 7: at PA Memorial

Dec. 14: at Tarkington

Dec. 17: Nederland

Dec. 20: Buna

Dec. 27-29: at James Gamble Tournament

Jan. 4: at LC-M*

Jan. 7: Vidor*

Jan. 11: at Orangefield*

Jan. 14: Silsbee*

Jan. 18: at Bridge City*

Jan. 21: Lumberton*

Jan. 28: LC-M*

Feb. 1: at Vidor*

Feb. 4: Orangefield*

Feb. 8: at Silsbee*

Feb. 11: Bridge City*

Feb. 15: at Lumberton*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD BOYS

Nov. 13: Big Sandy

Nov. 19: at PN-G

Nov. 22: at Jasper

Nov. 23: Hamshire-Fannett

Nov. 27: Evadale

Nov. 30: Warren

Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 7: at East Chambers

Dec. 9-11: Orangefield Tournament

Dec. 14: at Liberty

Dec. 17: at Silsbee*

Dec. 20: at Coldspring

Dec. 27-29: at Franklin Tournament

Jan. 4: Bridge City*

Jan. 7: at Lumberton*

Jan. 11: WO-S*

Jan. 14: at LC-M*

Jan. 18: Vidor*

Jan. 25: Silsbee*

Jan. 28: at Bridge City*

Feb. 1: Lumberton*

Feb. 4: at WO-S*

Feb. 8: LC-M*

Feb. 11: at Vidor*

* * *

BRIDGE CITY BOYS

Nov. 16: at Nederland

Nov. 22: Tarkington

Nov. 23: at Big Sandy

Nov. 24: at Beaumont Legacy

Nov. 30: Buna

Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 7: at PN-G

Dec. 9-11: at Orangefield Tournament

Dec. 14: at Cleveland

Dec. 17: Vidor*

Dec. 28: at Liberty

Dec. 30-31: at LC-M Tournament

Jan. 4: at Orangefield*

Jan. 7: Silsbee*

Jan. 14: at Lumberton*

Jan. 18: WO-S*

Jan. 21: at LC-M*

Jan. 25: at Vidor*

Jan. 28: Orangefield*

Feb. 1: at Silsbee*

Feb. 8: Lumberton*

Feb. 11: at WO-S*

Feb. 15: LC-M*