Boys hoops gets into high gear this week
The girls got things going on the courts this past week and this week it’s the boys turn as the 2021-22 boys basketball season cranks up after a few games were played over the weekend.
All of our local Orange County teams have great schedules and great tournaments to participate in before the District 22-4A campaigns start.
Two local tournaments of interest will be the Orangefield Bobcats hosting their tournament Dec. 9-11 and the LC-M Bears hosting their holiday tournament Dec. 30-31.
Games to crank up this week will be LC-M hosting PN-G Tuesday, WO-S welcoming in Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday, Bridge City visits Nederland Tuesday and Orangefield heads to PN-G on Friday.
Here are the 2021-2022 boys hoop schedules:
LC-M BOYS
Nov. 16: PN-G
Nov. 19: at Kelly
Nov. 22: at PA Memorial
Nov. 23: at Splendora
Nov. 29: Nederland
Dec. 2-4: at Aransas Pass Tournament
Dec. 7: at Huffman
Dec. 9-11: at H-J Hoops Marathon
Dec. 17: at Lumberton*
Dec. 20: at Houston Yates
Dec. 21: Jasper
Dec. 28: at Houston Wheatley
Dec. 30-31: LC-M Classic
Jan. 4: WO-S*
Jan. 11: at Vidor*
Jan. 14: Orangefield*
Jan. 18: at Silsbee*
Jan. 21: Bridge City*
Jan. 25: Lumberton*
Jan. 28: at WO-S*
Feb. 4: Vidor*
Feb. 8: at Orangefield*
Feb. 11: Silsbee*
Feb. 15: at Bridge City*
* * *
WO-S BOYS
Nov. 16: Hamshire-Fannett
Nov. 20: Shepherd
Nov. 27: Kountze
Nov. 30: at Huffman
Dec. 2-4: at Nederland Tournament
Dec. 7: at PA Memorial
Dec. 14: at Tarkington
Dec. 17: Nederland
Dec. 20: Buna
Dec. 27-29: at James Gamble Tournament
Jan. 4: at LC-M*
Jan. 7: Vidor*
Jan. 11: at Orangefield*
Jan. 14: Silsbee*
Jan. 18: at Bridge City*
Jan. 21: Lumberton*
Jan. 28: LC-M*
Feb. 1: at Vidor*
Feb. 4: Orangefield*
Feb. 8: at Silsbee*
Feb. 11: Bridge City*
Feb. 15: at Lumberton*
* * *
ORANGEFIELD BOYS
Nov. 13: Big Sandy
Nov. 19: at PN-G
Nov. 22: at Jasper
Nov. 23: Hamshire-Fannett
Nov. 27: Evadale
Nov. 30: Warren
Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 7: at East Chambers
Dec. 9-11: Orangefield Tournament
Dec. 14: at Liberty
Dec. 17: at Silsbee*
Dec. 20: at Coldspring
Dec. 27-29: at Franklin Tournament
Jan. 4: Bridge City*
Jan. 7: at Lumberton*
Jan. 11: WO-S*
Jan. 14: at LC-M*
Jan. 18: Vidor*
Jan. 25: Silsbee*
Jan. 28: at Bridge City*
Feb. 1: Lumberton*
Feb. 4: at WO-S*
Feb. 8: LC-M*
Feb. 11: at Vidor*
* * *
BRIDGE CITY BOYS
Nov. 16: at Nederland
Nov. 22: Tarkington
Nov. 23: at Big Sandy
Nov. 24: at Beaumont Legacy
Nov. 30: Buna
Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 7: at PN-G
Dec. 9-11: at Orangefield Tournament
Dec. 14: at Cleveland
Dec. 17: Vidor*
Dec. 28: at Liberty
Dec. 30-31: at LC-M Tournament
Jan. 4: at Orangefield*
Jan. 7: Silsbee*
Jan. 14: at Lumberton*
Jan. 18: WO-S*
Jan. 21: at LC-M*
Jan. 25: at Vidor*
Jan. 28: Orangefield*
Feb. 1: at Silsbee*
Feb. 8: Lumberton*
Feb. 11: at WO-S*
Feb. 15: LC-M*