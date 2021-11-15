expand
November 17, 2021

Boys hoop roundup: Bobcats get past Big Sandy

By Van Wade

Published 8:23 am Monday, November 15, 2021

The Orangefield Bobcats strolled to a 56-47 season-opening win over Big Sandy.

Payton Wrinkle had a nice game for the Bobcats, pumping in 24 points to go along with eight steals while also knocking down four three-pointers and adding four assists.

Pete Ragusa chimed in with 10 points and had six rebounds. Koen Maddox contributed six points while Pedro Silveira added five points.

* * *

BC boys

The Bridge City Cardinals dropped a tight 72-64 decision to the Kelly Bulldogs in their season opener.

Walker Britten led the Cardinals with 18 points while Aiden Gutierrez and Fernando Rodriguez scored 15 points apiece.

