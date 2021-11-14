expand
November 14, 2021

Southeast Texas Arts Council announces the SETAC Artists Talent Show

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:35 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

Are you the slickest paint-slinger in Southeast Texas? Can you carry your tunes without a bucket? Have you ever madly sculpted a monument with mashed potatoes and your neighbor’s lawn ornaments!? Well git yer phone out an’ prove it!

The Southeast Texas Arts Council (SETAC) is announcing the SETAC Artists Talent Show (SATS), otherwise known as your opportunity to get together with a bunch of like-minded individuals and strut your stuff. The show will be held live at the Jefferson Theater located at 345 Fannin Street, Beaumont, TX, on January 22, 2022.

SETAC is currently seeking entries in five categories; visual art, voice, instrumentals, dance, and theater.

It’s time to step up and stand out! Whether you’re a singer, a painter, a thespian or otherwise, The SETAC Artists Talent Show has a place for you. Pick your specialty and download the entry form to secure your spot in this creative battle royale!

Rules and entry forms are at https://tinyurl.com/4bvbk4hm

