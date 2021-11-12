Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Meth Possession in Iowa

A man who possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty November 3, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Arturo Flores, 23, from Eagle Pass, Texas, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, evidence showed that on June 16, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Flores was driving. Flores had no identification, but did have a female passenger, her baby, and an 11-year old in the car with him. After a K-9 (drug dog) alerted on the vehicle, law enforcement located and seized over 4 pounds of methamphetamine, wrapped in duct tape, inside a drink cooler on the floor in front of the front passenger’s seat, over $2,000 cash in the passenger’s purse, and a small rock of methamphetamine found in the driver’s side door pocket. Flores admitted that he had acquired the methamphetamine in South Texas and was bringing it to Iowa for further distribution.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Flores remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Flores faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.