St. Mary School Honoring Veterans

St. Mary Catholic School Student Council presented its annual Veterans Day Program. Each year the school honors all active and past Veterans for their sacrifices and willingness to fight for our Freedoms.

Our PreK students led the school in singing “God Bless America”.

Pictured are – left to right bottom row Austin Frazier, Jayden Lecea, Jaycie Blincoe, Kambryn Hancock, Kenneth Minchew, Peyton Byrd, Charleigh Byrd, Ginger Ayers, Kashlynn Robinson and Harper Dearbonne. Top row Finley Lee, Zoe Nguyen, Ava Nguyen, Taigan Gant, Veronica Kettle, Lily Charles and Matthew Buker. They are being directed by Student Council Advisor and PreK Teacher Mrs. Angela Smith.