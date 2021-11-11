National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives honor and thank military veterans
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Nov. 11, 2021 – In recognition of Veterans Day, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) would like to honor and thank our military veterans and their families for their service.
“Much like law enforcement officers, members of our U.S. Armed Forces selflessly give to their country to defend the lives of all Americans,” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas.
President Thomas, a retired U.S. Military Combat Veteran with 26 years of service in the Louisiana Army National Guard, also earned the Combat Action Badge while serving his country in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
To all those past and present who have taken up the charge to serve our country, NOBLE salutes, honors and remembers the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms. Thank you for all you have done.
NOBLE members represent every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The following list is an abbreviated compilation of members who have served or continue to serve our country.
- Antonio Williams
- Jimmie Brown
- Aretha Barnes
- Michael McKinney
- Harold Barber
- Lee Ratliff
- Deron Jenkins
- Sylvester Jones
- Shahid Shabazz
- Lenton Bailey
- Roy Harris
- Douglas Frazier
- Garrett Donaldson
- Shelby Slater
- Alena Lawson
- Lonnie Lawrence
- Anthony April
- Keith Onley
- Bernard Thompson
- Michael Hill
- Gerald Green
- Magderlene Spencer
- Eric Jackson
- Richard Ligon
- Tiffany Ayers
- Julieann Stapleton
- Cary Thornton
- Renita Price
- Marshall Nelson
- Sammie Drayton
- Robert Whitted
- Brycen Garner
- Lynne Leonard
- Christopher O’Quinn
- Armondo Ward
- Kenneth Hawkins
- Steven Slade
- Roland Herndon
- Clay Goldston
- Walter Lindsey
- Eric Woodford
- Michael Harper
- Cynthia Mormon
- Louis Nichols
- William Taylor
- Jimme Dotson
- Morris Roberson
- Phillip Barnes
- Anthony Empty
- Damian Pope
- Richard Arline
- John Richardson
- LC Cheeks
- Daryl Howard
- Shirley Berger
- Jerrold Bates
- Jimmy Warren
- Louis Sloan
- Eric Randall
- Keith Watson
- Tamiko Francis
- Saleem El-Amin
- Richard Jackson
- Sasha Douyon
- Gilbert Wilson
- Cecil Smith
- Robert Steede
- Shawn Ellies
- Leonard Burgess
- Camille Wilmington Caldwell
- Harrison Dillard
- Moses Ector
- William Powell
- Reuben McClendon
- Cassandra Jones
- James Scott
- Philip Newsome
- Patrick Melvin
- Donnie Weatherspoon
- Willi Ellison
- Rayford Irvin
- George Stewart
- Rodney Pentecosst
- Robert Ford
- Starr Battles
- Wesley Thomas
- Tracey Duffy
- Tommy Henderson
- Joshua Marshall
- Douglas DeLeaver
- Eugene Drayton
- Robert Brown
- Melissa McFadden
- Gwendolyn Diggs
Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.