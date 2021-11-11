National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives honor and thank military veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Nov. 11, 2021 – In recognition of Veterans Day, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) would like to honor and thank our military veterans and their families for their service.

“Much like law enforcement officers, members of our U.S. Armed Forces selflessly give to their country to defend the lives of all Americans,” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas.

President Thomas, a retired U.S. Military Combat Veteran with 26 years of service in the Louisiana Army National Guard, also earned the Combat Action Badge while serving his country in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

To all those past and present who have taken up the charge to serve our country, NOBLE salutes, honors and remembers the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms. Thank you for all you have done.

NOBLE members represent every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The following list is an abbreviated compilation of members who have served or continue to serve our country.