A letter in recognition of Veterans Day

Veterans are an important part of all our lives because they protected the freedoms we enjoy. After their service in the U.S. military, veterans go on to be valuable members of our communities. With that in mind, let us honor them this Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th, thank them for their service and celebrate them.

Veterans inspire us with their commitment, sacrifice, and contributions.

Just like anyone else, veterans can at times use some assistance. Help with VA processes, education benefits, employment and veteran owned businesses is available from the Texas Veterans Commission. Additionally, we provide grants to local veteran service organizations and mental health support to providers.

On November 11th of each year, Americans have honored the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Services since the armistice which ended World War I was declared on November 11, 1918. And that tradition continues to this day.

To all our Texas veterans, please know that you have our gratitude and our unwavering support on Veterans Day and every day of the year.

Sincerely,

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission

Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran