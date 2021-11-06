A Texas Christmas is the theme for parade
Plans are underway for the 72nd annual Orange Christmas Parade hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The parade is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Entry forms are being accepted at this time. Deadline to submit the forms is November 30. Entry fee is $20 and late entry fee is $25. Entry forms may be mailed to Kiwanis Club of Orange c/o Mann Insurance, 1595 W. Park Ave, Orange, TX 77630.
The staging area opens at 1 p.m. at the corner of Front and 8th Street in Orange.
All performances before the judges must be kept to 90 seconds.
Trophy presentations will be made immediately after the parade.