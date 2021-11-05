expand
November 5, 2021

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:26 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

To The Leader

GALVESTON, Texas — Beginning Nov. 15, 2021, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District Real Estate Division will go door-to-door seeking right-of-entry (ROE) permissions from Orange County landowners.

These ROE permissions will help secure access to landowner property for the purpose of conducting surveys, cultural resource, geotechnical and other various investigations needed to forward the Orange County from conceptual design to construction. The Orange County Project is part of the overall Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Program.

Valid for 12 months, the ROE’s will ensure that landowners can specify that they be contacted before USACE personnel and/or their district-hired contractors access their property.

Individuals conducting the door-to-door canvas will have their official USACE credentials on hand for ID verification. In addition, once the ROE has been signed, landowners can also ask USACE representatives and/or their district-hired contractors to see a copy of the ROE for verification.

The purpose of the Orange County Project is to enhance energy security, reduce risk to human life and critical infrastructure, maintain and restore coastal habitat and identify opportunities to enhance existing hurricane protection systems as part of the District’s comprehensive plan to increase coastal resilience against the intense storms that frequently hit Texas’ 400-mile coastline.

USACE, in partnership with the Orange County Drainage District and Orange County is leading the pre-construction, engineering, and design of the Orange County Project. The project includes construction of approximately 15.6 miles of new levees, 10.7 miles of new concrete floodwalls and gates, 7 new pump stations to mitigate interior flooding during surge events, the restoration of 433 acres of marsh, and the preservation of 560 acres of forested wetlands.

