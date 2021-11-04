expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:02 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

AUSTIN – The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Charles Lee Tillman Jr., who’s this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during November. Tillman, 34, is wanted for murder and a parole violation. Remember, all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Tillman, of Missouri City, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He’s been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole. In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault — family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. Tillman was released on parole in December 2019. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Sept. 15, 2021.

Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. In addition to Missouri City, he has ties to Weimar, Smithville and Houston. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 26 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine gang members and 13 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

More News

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Stoney David Myers

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board

Local

Fees waived for those affected by tornadoes