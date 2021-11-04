expand
November 5, 2021

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

By Van Wade

Published 10:20 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 11.2.21

37 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 19- Oct 25. (11 confirmed, 26 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

71-80yo (6 cases)

51-60yo (5 cases)

31-40yo (5 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.

10/4-10/11: 63 new cases

10/12-10/18: 81 new cases

10/19-10/26: 43 new cases

10/26-11/1: 37 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

10/4-10/11: 7 new cases

10/12-10/18: 5 new cases

10/19-10/26: 9 new cases

10/26-11/1: 5 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 2 cases currently being hospitalized:

1 vaccinated

0 on ventilator

 

