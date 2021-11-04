expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Betty G. Mayard

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

Betty G. Mayard, 92, of Orange, passed away on November 3, 2021, in Jasper.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in San Angelo, Texas, on July 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Clyde Roberts and Edythe (Robbins) Roberts. Betty had a kind heart and warm smile that she carried with her wherever she went. She adored her children and grandchildren and took great pride in them. Betty made sure to nurture and care for everyone she met through life’s journey. She was a wonderful matriarch and her family will spend forever missing her beautiful soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Edythe Roberts; her loving husband, Dave Mayard; sister, Edy Bevousette; and brother, Clyde Larry Roberts.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Ashworth and husband Danny, Brenda Chesson and husband Stephen and Kenneth Attaway and wife Bonnie; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeffrey Chesson, Jason Chesson, Keith Chesson, Danny Lee Ashworth, Luke Ashworth, Ethan Chesson, Darren Chesson, and Marshall Atchetee.

More News

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Local

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board