expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Positive Highlights by Mary Ekene

OPINION: Positive Highlights: Reaching out during the holidays

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:27 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mary Ekene

The holidays are around the corner and there are several families that will not be in the holiday spirit. Why, you may ask. Because several of them have recently lost family members and are still grieving family members they have lost in the past.

This holiday season, instead of thinking about our own families, let us reach out to others and shed some light to them.

You can make special phone calls, give out inspirational cards, bake some treats, invite them to church, invite them to dinner, etc. There are several ways to uplift families this holiday season to show them you care.

People are dying left and right and some have no one to turn to. Mental Health is so important. Let us reach out and be that positive energy in someone’s life.

Many of us are still blessed to have all of our family members and the people we love in the land of the living. Let us not be so selfish we cannot show that same love to other people.

The very next moment is never promised, so let us all never take life for granted. Show love, have a kind heart and always STAY POSITIVE!!

 

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board Member of NAACP Orange Chapter/ Author & Activist Bring Positivity Back/ Owner & Founder Livol LLC

 

More News

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Local

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board