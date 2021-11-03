expand
November 5, 2021

Mexico Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Re-Entry

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:02 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

A man who was illegally in the United States was sentenced November 1, 2021, to 57 days imprisonment.

Gabriel Grima-Sanchez, 47, from Mexico, received the prison term after an August 18, 2021, guilty plea to illegally re-entering the United States.

At the guilty plea and sentencing hearing, evidence showed that Grima-Sanchez was arrested on March 28, 2016, in Sioux City, Iowa for Domestic Abuse Assault and was released on March 30, 2016, from custody on a state bond.  Subsequent investigation revealed Grima-Sanchez was an alien who had been ordered removed from the United States and was most recently removed on May 11, 2005.  On April 30, 2016, a federal indictment and arrest warrant were issued against Grima-Sanchez for illegal re-entry.  On June 23, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Grima-Sanchez.  Defendant was then taken into custody on the federal warrant.

Grima-Sanchez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.  Grima-Sanchez was sentenced to time served of 57 days’ imprisonment.  He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release, pay a fine of $1,000, and pay a special assessment of $100.  There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and investigated by Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

