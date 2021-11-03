expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Lady Cardinals to face El Campo Thursday at Pasadena Dobie HS

By Van Wade

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III area round volleyball playoff match set with El Campo.

The two teams will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena Dobie High School.

The Lady Cardinals (38-5), District 22-4A champions, downed Hardin-Jefferson 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 in the bidistrict round Tuesday while El Campo (14-17), the third-place team out of 24-4A, defeated Houston Worthing 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.

The BC-El Campo winner will face either Huffman or Sealy in the regional quarterfinals next week.

More News

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Local

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board