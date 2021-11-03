Lady Cardinals to face El Campo Thursday at Pasadena Dobie HS

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III area round volleyball playoff match set with El Campo.

The two teams will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena Dobie High School.

The Lady Cardinals (38-5), District 22-4A champions, downed Hardin-Jefferson 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24 in the bidistrict round Tuesday while El Campo (14-17), the third-place team out of 24-4A, defeated Houston Worthing 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.

The BC-El Campo winner will face either Huffman or Sealy in the regional quarterfinals next week.