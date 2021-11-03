expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader

Lady Bears to face Bellville in Splendora Thursday in area round

By Van Wade

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III area round volleyball playoff match set with Bellville.

The two teams will battle Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Splendora High School.

The Lady Bears (23-20) the third-place team out of District 22-4A, downed Liberty 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13 in a thriller in the bidistrict round Tuesday.

Bellville (36-8), the District 24-4A champions, hammered Houston Yates 25-2, 25-10, 25-3 in the bidistrict round.

The LC-M-Bellville winner will face either Splendora or Houston Washington in the regional quarterfinals next week.

 

More News

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Local

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board