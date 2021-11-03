expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2021

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Nov. 4

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, November 4 at Columbanus Motor Sports located at 3500 Interstate 10 in Orange.

 

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Depot at 1210 Green Avenue.  Refreshments will be available beforehand to celebrate the success of the 2021 Depot Day.

All interested volunteers are encouraged to attend, to help with the holiday events planned.  An election of officers will also be held, so all board members should be on hand to vote.  If unable to attend, please send your proxy to Rose Simar.  For more information, call 409-330-1576, or www.orangetxdepot.org.

 

Nov. 5

BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, November 5 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish or ribs. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

More News

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Long term care crisis impacts elders who need special care

Charlotte “Chockey” Hale

Elwood J. Credeur

Local

Galveston District to seek right-of-entry from OC landowners

Lifestyle

Today is November 5

Business

TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

News

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21

Crime

Indian National Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Social Security Scam Targeting Elderly Beaumont Resident

Crime

Reward Increased to $8,500 for November Featured Fugitive from Missouri City

Crime

Five individuals charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracy

News

Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4

News

Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

Lifestyle

Today is November 4

Home and Garden

Eleagnus flowers are heavenly fragrant this month

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Lifestyle

Today is November 3

News

OFE students greet with smiles during Red Ribbon Week

News

BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention

News

Gator Country visits LCJH Life Science class

Entertainment

Lutcher Theater hosts A Kids Pajama & Blanket Drive benefitting Salvation Army of Orange

News

What Made Orange Great: History of Orange County schools as recorded in 1936

Lifestyle

OrangeYouBold: Recycle those empty rolls

Home and Garden

The Postscript: Spending time with old friends

Little Cypress

Offering a helping hand

Crime

Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 11.3.21

Education

LSCO Announces Nearly $840,000 in Grants from TX Higher Education Coordinating Board