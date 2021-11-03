Community Calendar 11.4-11.5.21

Nov. 4

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, November 4 at Columbanus Motor Sports located at 3500 Interstate 10 in Orange.

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Depot at 1210 Green Avenue. Refreshments will be available beforehand to celebrate the success of the 2021 Depot Day.

All interested volunteers are encouraged to attend, to help with the holiday events planned. An election of officers will also be held, so all board members should be on hand to vote. If unable to attend, please send your proxy to Rose Simar. For more information, call 409-330-1576, or www.orangetxdepot.org.

Nov. 5

BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners

A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, November 5 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish or ribs. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.