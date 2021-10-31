Today is Oct. 31

Halloween

Halloween, observed on the evening of October 31, is a popular celebration around the world, loved by adults and children alike. It takes place on the day before All Saints’ Day and is also known as Hallowe’en, All Hallows’ Eve; All Saints’ Eve, and Samhain. In the United States, it is not a public holiday, therefore businesses and stores follow normal opening hours.

National Caramel Apple Day

National Caramel Apple Day on October 31st celebrates a time-honored fall treat. Many of us remember eating caramel apples or making them with family. Whether it was at a fair, carnival, or Halloween party, it was a special treat. Sometimes we even made them at home. No matter where we enjoyed them, the memory is a good one.

Caramel apples go by many names – taffy apples or even candy apples. They’re made by skewering apples on a stick and then dipping them in hot caramel. We make them extra delicious by rolling them in nuts, chocolate, or other candies.

Sheet caramel allows for the high production of candy apples. The sheets of caramel are wrapped around the apples and then heated to melt the caramel evenly. The best caramel apples are made with tart crisp apples, such as Granny Smith or Fuji apples. Since apples come into season during the fall, Halloween is the ideal time of year to enjoy caramel apples.

National Knock Knock Joke Day

Laugh out loud on National Knock Knock Joke Day! October 31st encourages telling a few funny knock knock jokes while going door to door. And the day is for jokesters of all ages, too.

A little history of the Knock Knock Joke:

1929: The game of Buff – A child with a stick thumps it on the ground using the following dialogue:

Knock Knock

Who’s There:

Buff

What says, Buff:

Buff says Buff to all his men, and I say Buff to you again.

1934: The standard knock-knock joke format was used in a newspaper humor column:

Knock Knock

Q. Who’s there?

Rufus

Q. Rufus Who?

A. Rufus the most important part of your house.

1936: Likely the beginning of popularity for knock-knock jokes.

Knock-knock jokes became a regular part of the Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in Show in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

At a very young age, children often learn to tell knock-knock jokes as one of their first types of jokes. They also like making up knock-knock jokes to tell their family and friends. What’s your favorite knock-knock joke?

No, it’s not a houseboat

Daniele Penney her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, had found their dream house on the shore of the Bay of Islands inlet in Newfoundland. The good news was that it was available; the bad news was that it was about to be torn down, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. It appeared to be impossible to haul the structure over land to their own property in the coastal town of McIvers. The road was had too many obstacles. So, they decided to float it to their parcel on a raft made of barrels and a metal frame loaded with old tires, using small boats for propulsion. It worked. They got the house to its new location, a bit wet but in one piece and now they are waiting for it to dry out.