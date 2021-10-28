LC-M CISD notice of destruction of Special Education records

This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s (LCMCISD’s) intent to destroy the Special Education records of students born in the year 1992, who are no longer receiving Special Education services. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state law, unless the parent/guardian or eligible (adult) student notifies the school district otherwise.

Special Education records, which have been collected by LCMCISD related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the District, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of five years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district.

After five years, the records are no longer useful to the District, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The parent/guardian or eligible (adult) student may request the records in writing or in person at the following address:

LCMCISD Special Education Office

6586 FM 1130

Orange, TX 77632

Phone: 409-883-6970

Fax: 409-883-3509

Requests for records must be received prior to November 30, 2021.