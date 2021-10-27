Symphony at Shangri La returns in November

To The Leader

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST), directed by Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, returns to Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Orange for a delightful afternoon of seasonal nature and magnificent music at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Our popular Symphony at Shangri La concert will feature guest artist Aidan Smerud and Maestro Tipton has a great variety of popular and movie classics to enhance this beautiful setting. Bring a blanket, picnic dinner or just come out with your favorite chair and enjoy the music and the beautiful gardens!

“We are excited to be returning to share our music on the beautiful grounds of the Shangri La Gardens,” said Maestro Chelsea Tipton II. “We have an eclectic program featuring a super talented Baritone from Houston, Aidan Smerud. He will be featured on Some Enchanted Evening and The Impossible Dream. We also have some other musical chestnuts that include the Phantom of the Opera, George Gershwin, John Williams, and John Philip Sousa. Truly a concert for the entire family! Come on out to the Shangri La Gardens and bring a lawn chair or a blanket because we know you will have an enchanted evening with us.”

Premium seating is available for $35 each with a lawn chair provided. Bring your own chair or blanket for seating on the lawn available at $20 for adults, $10 for students. Children 6 and under are free, but they do need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at sost.org or by calling the SOST office at (409) 892-2257.

Shangri La Gardens will open at 2 p.m. for patrons to enjoy the gardens before the concert begins at 4 p.m.

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange. The main Shangri La Gardens Visitors Parking area is located across West Park Avenue from the vehicular and pedestrian gate entrances. There is also a restricted parking area located just inside the main gate of Shangri La at 2111 West Park Avenue for vehicles with proper handicap designation. Overflow parking is available at designated locations on 16th Street across from Shangri La Garden’s alternative event entrance.

“Symphony at Shangri La” is sponsored by the Edaren Foundation, Natalie and S. L. Greenberg, First Financial Trust and Asset Management, Chevron-Phillips Chemical Company LP, and Honeywell.