Orange Police Beat 10.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21, 2021:
- Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Controlled substance at Meeks and Eddleman
- Assault at the 1000 block of 37th Street
- Trespassing at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1100 block of Green Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department