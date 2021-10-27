Orange Police Beat 10.21.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21, 2021:

Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Controlled substance at Meeks and Eddleman

Assault at the 1000 block of 37 th Street

Street Trespassing at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 1100 block of Green Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department