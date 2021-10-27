expand
October 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 20, 2021:

  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Fatal traffic collision at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Trespassing at the 1200 block of Georgia Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave
  • Warrant service at Cordrey and Bobhall
  • Warrant at the 2200 block of Dupont

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

