Orange Police Beat 10.20.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 20, 2021:

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Fatal traffic collision at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 62

Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive

Trespassing at the 1200 block of Georgia Street

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave

Warrant service at Cordrey and Bobhall

Warrant at the 2200 block of Dupont

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department