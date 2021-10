From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 19, 2021:

Money laundering at Interstate 10 westbound 862 mile marker

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North service road near Womack

Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 28 th Street and Park Ave

Street and Park Ave Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department