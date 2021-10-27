Orange Police Beat 10.15-10.17.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 15 – October 17, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 15

Runaway at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 North service road at North Lewis

Sexual assault/fondling reported

Warrant service at Cordrey and 11 th

Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 15th Street

Saturday, Oct. 16

Burglary at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Fraud, insufficient funds check at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street

Miscellaneous incidents at the 600 block of Cherry Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Fraud, stolen identity at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Assist other agency at the 1000 block of Albany

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department