Community Calendar 10.28-10.31.21

Oct. 28

Together Thursday Concert

Kin Faux will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, Orange Riverside Pavilion located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The free outdoor concert is through a partnership between Dow and United Way of Orange County. Food truck and outdoor games will also be available.

Oct. 30

Teapot Collection Sale

A benefit for Essie Bellfield, the Essie Bellfield Teapot Collection Sale, is from 12 Noon – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1907 Link Ave in Orange. Questions will be answered the day of the sale. Please do not block the driveway.

Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat

The Orange Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for Halloween.