Christopher Raymond Conley, 33, departed this life on October 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris was born on January 9, 1988 in Heerlen, The Netherlands to parents Dana (Clark) and Brad Conley. He attended school and spent his younger years in Bridge City, Texas before later moving to the Houston area.

He enjoyed drawing and creating art with his hands at an early age and his artistic ability and passion for art and beauty always remained. Chris made many friends in the restaurant industry where he also excelled as a waiter with his vibrant personality and smile. More recently, Chris was enjoying a new career in photography and was specializing in real-estate photography. His biggest accomplishment and joy of his life was his daughter, Abbey. Chris and Abbey enjoyed many fun times together laughing and teaching each other about the good things in life. He enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with his friends and family. Chris will be remembered for his kind personality, loving heart and fun-loving spirit.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dana Lea Clark Conley; grandfathers, Lee O’Daniel “Bill” Clark and John R. “Jack” Conley. Chris is lovingly survived by his daughter, Abigail “Abbey” Rose Bryan-Conley; father and step-mother, Brad and Lisa Conley; grandmothers, Doris Ann Myers and Marilyn J. Conley; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends that became like family to him.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Ken Durham will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 in the chapel of Carter-Conley Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation and remembrance beginning at 5:00 PM before the service and will continue until 9:00 PM after the service.

